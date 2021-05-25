In a statement released Tuesday morning, May 25 T-or-C Municipal School District announced a reorganization plan. The reorganization is a step in the process to build a comprehensive strategic goals plan going forward into the coming school year and beyond. The entire press release of this announcement is as follows.
“The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District will reorganize to align with the District’s new Mission, Vision, Motto, and Strategic Goals, which will guide the work of the District as it prepares for next school year and beyond. As a preliminary measure, Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura, has decided to reopen all principal positions for the 2021-2022 school year. Truth or Consequences Elementary School/Sierra Elementary Complex will be reorganized to have one Principal and one Assistant Principal, and Arrey Elementary School will be reorganized to no longer have a Principal, but rather, a Dean of School Support.”
“Below are the District’s new Vision, Mission, and Motto. Superintendent Segura would like our entire Community to keep these foci at the forefront of our daily work as we continue to put the needs of students first:
Vision: Creating students of vision through quality education that prepares them for lifelong excellence.
Mission: To support students as they pursue their career and life goals.
Motto: Students first.
• Strategic Goal #1: To aid students’ social emotional wellness and mental health needs focusing on
supportive relationships.
• Strategic Goal #2: To prepare all students for career and college readiness.
• Strategic Goal #3: To accelerate academic achievement in literacy and numeracy for all students.
• Strategic Goal #4: To establish and maintain with the highest of expectations, a culture of care,
support, and citizenship.
• Strategic Goal #5: To recruit and develop highly qualified faculty and staff.”
“It has been a very challenging year to say the least, but everyone’s efforts have been nothing but heroic. There are so many wonderful people in the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District, and Sierra County, who are ready to engage in the focused and intentional work required to achieve the Strategic Plan Goals that will make TCMSD one of the highest performing districts in the state. The School Board is clear on their vision for every student in our District, and Superintendent Segura is excited to engage in this strategic work with every stakeholder. Dr. Segura would like to thank all School Board Members, our Tiger Faculty and Staff, and our Community for their tremendous engagement and strong commitment to make our public schools the safe, engaging, high-achieving, and loving environments that all our students, staff, and families deserve.”
The Sentinel will continue to follow up on this story and report on any further updates and developments.
(1) comment
Does this Mission Statement offer a curriculum that teaches the History and Constitutional importance of Social Values in the United States?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.