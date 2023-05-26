PUBLIC NOTICE
by the Board of Education of the
Truth or Consequences Municipal School District
Special Board Meeting
May 30, 2023
Notice is hereby given the Board of Education of the Truth or Consequences Municipal School District #6, County of Sierra, State of New Mexico, will hold a Regular Board Meeting at 9:00 AM, on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in the District Board Room at 910 N. Date Street.
Zoom Meeting ID: 5581358124
Password: Tigers
Agendas may be requested from the District Office 72 hours before the meeting time. Please contact Daniel at 575-894-8166 or dfetty@torcschools.net.
Everyone is invited to attend
