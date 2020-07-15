The agenda for the July 13 school board meeting was a full one, in what was the first meeting with the district’s new superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura taking the center seat at the dais in the school board chambers. Some important issues were tabled due to questions arising from the uncertainty that the look ahead to the coming 2020-21 school year is filled with. The full reopening plan for the coming 2020-21 school year is featured in an article elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel.
In the superintendent’s report a reorganization at Central Offices was announced. With the retirement of Stephanie Brownfield and Raybella Schnyder responsibilities have been shifted and roles expanded in a number of areas.
Also announced was the district’s new mission statement with signage being installed at all schools and Central Offices, (see photo accompanying this article). A new principal, Samuel Constant has come aboard as principal for T-or-C Middle School. Mr. Constant begin moving into his new office and getting acclimated to the school and district this week.
Dr. Segura also announced that the district had purchased an iPad for each student, Pre-K and Kindergarten and a laptop for each first through twelfth grade student. The purchase was funded by Federal CARES Act money that the district applied for. This money had to be spent in specific ways, one of which was to help provide technology to enable students to be able to do remote learning. These devices will be signed out in advance of the beginning of the school year at a date to be determined.
•The school calendar for Arrey Elementary needed to be amended. Their 2020-21 school year, due to start on July 13 was changed to begin August 3, the first day allowed under the reopening guidelines instituted by the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED).
•In discussion and voting on the new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), the board asked that several issues pertaining to length of school year, number of instructional days and day length among other issues be addressed. The board wanted there to be some flexibility in these and other issues that may be impacted by either mandated changes at the state level, or the local district to adjust and adapt to changes in public health restrictions stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. The board voted to table approval of the CBA and ask that negotiations be reopened to discuss these issues.
•Along with possible adjustments in the CBA, the board tabled a vote on the salary schedules for district staff. It was reported that the four percent raise the state had instituted in January for the coming year was reduced to a one percent raise.
•Approved by the board were Special Education ancillary contracts for providers of speech, physical and occupational therapy as well as other areas.
•The contract for the school resource officer for the coming year was approved. This allows for one and a half full time personnel for the coming school year. This will be provided by the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, the same as last year.
•The board approved using the remaining money form the 2015 bond to pay for improvements to the baseball and softball fields. Director of Maintenance, Kenny Griffis, working with the coaches of those teams will determine the best use. It is anticipated that all or parts of both fields will be fitted with artificial turf. This project, one of the final remaining to be completed from the 2015 list, will close out that bond issue. The board will be prioritizing projects to fund with the 2019 bond, passed in November.
A special meeting of the board will likely be needed to discuss items that were tabled, but a date has not yet been set. The next regularly scheduled will be held at 5:30 p.m. August 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.