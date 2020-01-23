There were two new faces seated as the first school board meeting of the new year was gaveled to order by board president, Brett Smith. Newly elected members Barbara Pearlman and Julianne Stroup sworn in effective the first of the year were ready to begin their official duties.
During the Board of Education’s input during the reports portion of the meeting, both Pearlman and Stroup made brief comments. Both offered their thanks to the voters who elected them, and all who took the time to vote I the election. They also both vowed to do their best to represent the community and act in the best interests of students and schools.
In a light agenda, perhaps the most significant action taken was to set the 2020 schedule for the board’s monthly meetings, as required by the Open Meetings Act. Henceforth meetings will be held on the second Monday of the month, at 5:30 p.m. Meeting dates that conflict with holidays will be dealt with as they occur, which has been the standing policy of the board, regardless of the day of the week on which meetings have been held.
The board also was required to elect its officers. By unanimous acclimation, the board decided to keep the 2019 officers in their positions for 2020. Brett Smith will be president; Doug Whitehead continues as vice president as will Crystal Runyan-Diamond in the position of board secretary.
District superintendent Randy Piper reported that the annual state review of the district’s special education and programs related to special needs students, the report showed 100 percent achievement on all requirements.
He also announced that New Mexico Tech said they would award scholarships to all students who successfully completed the new rocketry course offered at Hot Springs High. Further, he reported on plans to expand the duel credit enrollment courses offered, thus giving students at Hot Springs High more opportunities to fulfill college credits concurrent with high school credits and coursework.
It was reported that as the new semester began, the new film production course, as part of the Ag Leadership class taught by Ag teacher and FFA advisor Julian Marta, had started up. An in depth look at this and other newly established course will appear in the Sentinel in the weeks ahead.
•During public comments, one community member, Hitoshi Ombe spoke about the need for students to be taught customer service communication skills. He voiced concern that very often, people working in offices who have contact with the public are lacking in some of these basic skills that help for a productive, smooth and professional interaction.
Also speaking was Captain Joe Baca, Senior Army Instructor for the JROTC at Hot Springs High. He invited board members to attend all or part of the upcoming JROTC Program Accreditation, set for Wednesday, January 22. The inspection conducted by the Fifth U.S. Army Brigade Cadet Command takes place every three years and is a day-long inspection of the JROTC program at Hot Spring High.
•The board adjourned to executive session to discuss procedure matters regarding interviews for prospective candidates seeking the superintendent position. Current superintendent Piper is due to step up into retirement at the end of the school fiscal year, June 30, 2020. The board will be continuing to plan and schedule interviews in executive session at a special board meeting, set for Friday, January 24 at the El Dorado Hotel in Santa Fe, where they are attending the New Mexico School Boards Association annual conference.
The next school board meeting is set for Monday, February 10, at 5:30 p.m. in the board room at Central Offices, 910 Date Street.
