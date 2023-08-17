Meeting in regular session, Monday, August 14 the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education heard reports on the required 90-day plans for each of our five schools from the school principals. They also approved the updated wording for the district’s Open Meetings Act Resolution, an annual requirement for school districts and other governmental bodies. The only change of substance was that add to the line item regarding where meetings are held. The line now reads, “All meetings shall be held at Central office Board Room and/or virtually via Zoom, unless otherwise indicated on the meeting notice.” This last clause, “unless otherwise indicated on the meeting notice,” was added due to some meetings being held at the high school cafeteria, or other locations due to space concerns when high attendance is anticipated. 

The 90-day plans broadly dealt with three areas, raising the level of academic achievement, behavior and attendance improvement and the development of a more supportive and inclusive school culture. 

