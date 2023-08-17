Meeting in regular session, Monday, August 14 the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education heard reports on the required 90-day plans for each of our five schools from the school principals. They also approved the updated wording for the district’s Open Meetings Act Resolution, an annual requirement for school districts and other governmental bodies. The only change of substance was that add to the line item regarding where meetings are held. The line now reads, “All meetings shall be held at Central office Board Room and/or virtually via Zoom, unless otherwise indicated on the meeting notice.” This last clause, “unless otherwise indicated on the meeting notice,” was added due to some meetings being held at the high school cafeteria, or other locations due to space concerns when high attendance is anticipated.
The 90-day plans broadly dealt with three areas, raising the level of academic achievement, behavior and attendance improvement and the development of a more supportive and inclusive school culture.
The high school report, reveling that there were currently 384 students enrolled, focused on three areas, credit recovery, academics and school culture. Credit recovery to be addressed through the Virtual Learning Academy, in-person Edgenuity classes, ongoing and regular graduation audits and parent meetings. School culture, important for creating an environment conducive to student success, included such items ranging from simply greeting each student, to student empowerment, offering explicit instruction in behavior and providing low levels of negative feedback. With much the same topics discussed in the middle school plan, both included a simple if not obvious message. Secondary Schools Principal Mr. Bastine, who administers both the high school and middle school said it was a benchmark standard of his, “Continue loving all students into submission.”
All schools addressed culture and behavior issues with plans going forward that clearly and consistently posting and promoting expectations and guidelines with measured and appropriate consequences fairly applied, but also with good behavior recognized and rewarded.
Academic achievement as measured in one set of standardized tests, showed students not performing at a level any are satisfied with. Though scores and levels are trending upward, there remains a lot of work to be done. Each schools’ full 90-day plan is available through the school district’s web page.
•Following an executive session, the board unanimously approved a six percent raise for Superintendent Burgin. This is in line with the same six percent raise gien to all school personnel this school year.
•The school board accepted with thanks a very generous donation of 96 backpacks filled with assorted school supplies, provided by the Church at the Butte.
•Both the new assistant principals were introduced by Superintendent Burgin, Barbara Jordahl is now at Hot Springs High School, and Darrell Battles has taken up his post at T-or-C Middle School.
•Principals from both TCES and SEC spoke to the positive impact on behavior issues and discipline that having breakfasts in the classrooms has had, being measurably noticeable even after only two weeks.
•Director of Safety and Security Alfredo Aguirre reported that 86 radios, to be distributed throughout the district, finally arrived after being on order for several month. He also reported that they were working to get uniforms for each of the security guards in the district. Having district specific uniforms would enhance recognition, respect and morale.
Envirothon Team Recognized Five members of the Scat Cats, the Envirothon team recently returned from the North American Envirothon competition were on hand and made a presentation to the board. They spoke about both the recent Envirothon competition as well as other activities they are involved in throughout the year. They also presented a slide show featuring highlights of their trip to Canada for the competition. Board member Mark Hedge, coach advisor to the Scat Cats spoke as well, wanting to highlight not only the high level of academic accomplishment that team members have currently and historically achieved, as well as the high degree of rigor and just hard work that they perform, day in and day out to maintain their level of excellence.
•The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, September 11 in the board room at 910 N. Date Street.
