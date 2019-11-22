With an agenda with no action items or executive session, the school board’s November meeting was over in record time. There were a few items of interest discussed during reports, from both superintendent Randy Piper and board members. Topping the list was the imminent move by the district administration into their new offices (new Central), where the board meeting was held.
The painting, carpeting and other minor renovations needed are complete and staff are now in the middle of moving their offices. Completion for the move is anticipated for by or before the winter break. The next board meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, at 5:30 p.m. will be preceded by an open house that the whole community is invited to attend.
The open house will be held from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served with the entire facility open for the public to view. With the completion of New Central, all of the district’s central administration offices and functions can be consolidated onto the single property. Both the offices currently housed in portable buildings, and the warehouse all will be located at the new location at 910 Date Street, just off Marie Street.
•Superintendent Piper also reminded the board that the Open Meeting Act was due for up review at the December meeting. One item that must be addressed at that time is setting the schedule of regular monthly meetings for the coming year. With the day of the week and time of meeting then open to being changed, Piper suggested that some be thought to holding board meetings on Mondays. This would eliminate conflicts that arise regularly with other school functions and events, particularly Tiger sports games and matches, at which the board and administrators are trying to encourage more attendance.
•With both incoming board members among those in attendance, both Barbara Perlman and Julianne Stroup were congratulated on the success in the elections. They will be sworn in, effective January 1, in mid-December. Their first meeting will be the regular January board meeting, date and time to be announced.
•Led by board president Brett Smith, the entire board gave a heartfelt thank you to the entire community for their vote of support for the bond issue that passed overwhelmingly in the November 5 balloting. It will be up to the new board to draw up a list of projects and a priority order for them, that the bond can finance.
•Those present also gave thanks to both Jay Johnson and Dale Gillis, for their service to schools and students during their tenures on the board. Jay Johnson, along with the rest of the board expressed their appreciation to the schools’ maintenance department and office staff at Central, particularly to Jennie Bierner and Sabrina Bierner for the extra work they put in at the new offices, preparing the building to be ready for the move.
•In other District news, the New Mexico Golden Apple Foundation released its list of teachers to receive the Golden Apple Excellence in Teaching Award, for 2020. In a rare move, this year the foundation felt the need to recognize a few additional teachers. Because there were such a large number of deserving nominees and only seven awards are granted, the Golden Apple Foundation singled out an additional nine teachers from across the state, to receive a special Teacher of Distinction award. Among those so recognized, was Hot Spring High math teacher, Sherry Copeland. For many years, high school students have benefited from her professional expertise and dedication.
