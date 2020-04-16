In the regular monthly meeting, the school board disposed of a very light agenda in a meeting conducted by phone, with board members all in attendance by phone from separate locations. The unusual format was used in order to adhere to the social distancing guidelines currently in effect. Public comment was invited, by phone, but there were none. The requirement for the meeting to be public was met by broadcasting the meeting live, on KCHS Radio.
With the formalities of roll call, and past meeting agendas approved, the board moved to the action items, of which there were only two.
First on the agenda was discussion and vote to approve extending the hours for the District’s mental health evaluator. Providing additional hours earlier in the year to support new counselling staff at the elementary school, helping them get up and running, impacted on the contracted hours. More hours were also needed at the high school, due to unique and unexpected circumstances that required their services. The extension of the current contract would allow time to fulfill mandated Medicaid filings, evaluations, parent consultations and other required work.
Board members said they had not had sufficient to time review the documentation and details of the current contract fulfillment and the contract extension and so voted to table the matter. A special meeting was set for Monday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. where the matter would be resolved.
Also on the agenda was a vote to offer to pay the employer’s share of insurance premiums for the group insurance of part time district employees, who work less than 20 hours per week, but at least 15 hours and want to opt into the plan. With few current employees falling into this category, and also wanting to opt in, the board passed this item.
In addition to special meeting already mentioned, the next regular board meeting is set for Monday, May 11, at 5:30 p.m. It will remain to be determined whether or not the meeting will be conducted remotely. This will depend on whether current guidelines and restrictions are extended beyond May 1.
