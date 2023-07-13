The July 10 meeting of the district’s school board was moved to the Hot Springs High School (HSHS) cafeteria due to the outcry that swept the Sierra County community after the shakeup in the HSHS and T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) administrative teams.
On Thursday, July 6 we learned that TCMS Principal Anthony Bastine would now be the principal at both that school and HSHS. Upon contacting Leslie Clark, up to then principal at HSHS, she stated she was no longer serving in that position and was not employed elsewhere in the district. With word of this coursing through the community, a large turnout of supporters for Mrs. Clark were expected.
As the room filled with approximately 70, many of whom were expressing their dismay with the move, the meeting was called to order. When the public comment portion of the meeting began, of the nine who rose to speak, eight did so to express their support for, and admiration of Leslie Clark, who attended the meeting, sitting in the front row. Though she did not speak at that time, a statement she released later appears in full in this issue of the Sentinel.
Speaking first, in comments, parts of which were echoed by the other speakers, was HSHS English teacher, Samantha Starr-Sullenger. We were able to obtain a copy of her statement, which appears here in full.
“Esteemed board members, fellow educators and distinguished guests.
Today, I invoke the provisions set forth in Pickering v Board of Education (1968) to exercise my First Amendment right, without fear of retribution, to address critical concerns impacting our education system. This right, which empowers me as a citizen and as an educator, allows me to voice these issues without undue consequences.
“Let me first commend the remarkable tenure of our remarkable former principal, Mrs. Clark. More than just a administrator, Mrs. Clark embodied the essence of unity, leadership and unwavering trust within our school. Her devotion transcended the realm of textbooks and classrooms, impacting each student’s life deeply. Under her leadership our educational community flourished; she motivated every teacher and administrator to strive for excellence. The sense of unity she instilled, the open-door policy the maintained, and the safe environment she nurtured created an atmosphere where each person felt seen, heard and valued. She fostered priceless bods of trust that bridged gaps among teachers, students and parents, molding our school into a tight-knit family, untied in our shared values and aspirations.
“I want to underline an important fact: This is not a contest akin to Team Edward or team Jacob from Twilight. This is not a battle between Team Bastine or Team Clark – rather, it is Team “T-or-C Schools.” In this juncture, I implore my colleagues to rally behind Mr. Bastine. We must present a united front to those to whom it matters the most – our students. As Mrs. Burgin suggested, we need to support our new and current administration. I pledge to do so, and I humbly request my fellow educators to mirror this sentiment, for the sake of our students and their education.
“However, while we maintain this united front, it is imperative that I express my growing concern with the unending cycle of reorganization, restructuring, and turnover within our leadership. This instability, a stark warning sign in any organizational leadership model, indicated deep-seated issues that demand our immediate attention. I implore the boar dot champion the cause of consistency, sustainability and reliability in our administration. According to the data I have here, every instance of restructuring or turnover at the administrative level resets and organization to its initial state and continues to lower student testing scores. It’s a pressing question – how long must we keep starting from scratch, unable to achieve our desired goals?
“In my six-year tenure, I have witnessed the transition through six different principals. At what point will we see stability? Not just for our staff’s sake, but for our students, their families, and the broader community that we serve. Do you not want to best possible education for our students? We must strive for a consistent educational system; it is the cornerstone for meaningful growth and improvement. I urge the board to consider my plea and provide consistency in our education system.
Thank you.”
Speaking next was HSHS history teacher, Henry Nolden who called Mrs. Clark, “the best administrator I have had in any position I have held, bar none.” He praised the professional mentoring he and other teachers had received from her as well as her willingness to help in any situation.
Elizabeth Johnson, an educational assistant to a special needs child said she and her daughter moved here from Deming, seeking a safer environment. She related walking into the high school for the first time, and on meeting Mrs. Clark and then Assistant Principal Russell Woolf, feeling safe.
Rocky Starr, an HSHS class of 2003 graduate said that as soon as he saw the news of the plan to have one principal over both the high school and the middle school, “I started researching the success rate of similar plans.” He found several examples, though all at larger school systems. He said what he found was that in those cases, a long experienced tenured high school principal was given that responsibility. He said that in only one attempt of those studied, had it been successful. In that instance, Mr. Starr related, after a three-year period, the graduation rate had increased by three percent and the principal who had the responsibility deemed it not worth the trouble of continuing the experiment. “In that one,” Mr. Starr related, “they had a shared campus, not ones that were a quarter mile apart.”
Long time HSHS math teacher and advisor to HSHS Renaissance, Marisa Guaderrama, said she spoke both as a teacher and a parent of a current HSHS student and two recent graduates. She called Mrs. Clark the most helpful and involved of any administrator in her time at the school. “She had a big job to do when she came here,”
Mrs. Guaderrama related.” She talked with teachers and students and got to know them, and they got to know her. They felt she cared.” She recalled her even reading a test to a special needs student when there are no one else to do it.
HSHS teacher and National Honor Society advisor Rebecca Mancuso added, in her remarks that Leslie Clark had helped her to feel empowered to challenge our leaders, saying, “Mrs. Clark encouraged that. A great leader can be questioned without being threatened by that.”
Former school board member and elementary school teacher Jeanne Sellers said that while, “I know and I like Mr. Bastine, but I cannot see how this can work. At TCES and SEC,” (the two elementary schools located in T-or-C), “there is a principal at each one and they are literally in the same place. There are just too many problems to deal with.”
The one speaker that was not addressing the controversy surrounding the administrative changes at the school was Pinky Langham, who is a long-time volunteer at the elementary school. “I have a close personal relationship with the students at the elementary school because I work as a foster grandparent there.” She related that students are not able to read. She stated that they are not able to follow the commands on laptop screens because they don’t understand what is written there. She urged for the schools to have children spend time every day reading from books, and writing, pencil on paper.
Last to speak was Robert Carey, who asked the question, “on the first day of school, with all the kids arriving, is the principal going to be standing at the front door of the school here (HSHS), or over at the front door of the school over there (TCMS)?”
Comments from Leslie Clark Provided to The Sentinel, Tuesday July 11
What a whirlwind of drama! I am disappointed for the community of Truth or Consequences, to be dealing with so much turmoil from the school district. I had my previous job for over 23 years. I came into the high school and not one student said hello to me. Students were angry and afraid. Day after day I checked on students, I spoke to them with love and care and I guided them when they were making bad decisions.
In fact, it was more than ‘I’, my whole team started reaching out to students. Being more understanding and helping them make better decisions. By the end of this school year, I saw students singing and acting scenes from plays in the hallways, I saw groups of students laughing and playing again. I saw sunshine in what was once a dark area.
I developed strong relationships with my staff and that was evident at the last board meeting.
I have been consistently moved at the amount of support and care that has come from my Hot Springs High School family. As the students started coming out of their shells, so did the staff. My staff learned that I am trustworthy and competent and that I would step up to the plate, so they stepped up even more.
Does the school board recognize what will happen to the morale? I know the staff and community do. When morale is down, people can’t take care of themselves, much less students.
Generational trauma, no consistency and lack of experience in human development has created a difficult time for our children in Sierra County. The HSHS team made efforts to change and educate students and families to build a better community. I will continue to consider Sierra County my home, I will still reach out to those who ask for any help. In time, I hope that I can continue the educational work I began at TCMSD.
