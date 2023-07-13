The July 10 meeting of the district’s school board was moved to the Hot Springs High School (HSHS) cafeteria due to the outcry that swept the Sierra County community after the shakeup in the HSHS and T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) administrative teams.

On Thursday, July 6 we learned that TCMS Principal Anthony Bastine would now be the principal at both that school and HSHS. Upon contacting Leslie Clark, up to then principal at HSHS, she stated she was no longer serving in that position and was not employed elsewhere in the district. With word of this coursing through the community, a large turnout of supporters for Mrs. Clark were expected.

