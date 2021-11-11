Meeting in regular session, it was the final action item the T-or-C Municipal School’s Board of Education discussed that carried the most interest and heartfelt comments from each board member. At issue was discussion only, no vote needed at this time, on the New Mexico Public Education Department’s (NMPED) new social studies standards, proposed to be implemented in the 2022-23 school year.
Covering grades K-12, the proposed new standards, document that weighs in at a ponderous 122 pages, replaces the old, currently used, 26-page standards guide. The old standards were last revised in 2009, and as such it is one of the oldest curriculum standards in use. As laid out in this draft, social studies include civics and government, economics, geography, history, ethnic, cultural and identity studies, and inquiry.
The one complaint agreed to by all was that this document is burdensomely lengthy and complex. Simply navigating it, said several board members, to know what was in it for purposes of discussing it in the meeting, was a tedious and confusing process.
Much of the document requires students at various grade levels to have an understanding of such basics as the Constitution, the Declaration of independence and the Bill of Rights. It has guidelines for history that includes all groups in American and New Mexican society, the rights as well as responsibilities of citizens and such concepts as supply and demand, natural resources and their use, as well as other themes most would find both common and non-controversial.
While there has been discussion statewide concerning the proposed new standards embracing “critical race theory,” there is nothing that is directly attributable to that, which is more a college level course. However, Board Secretary Julianne Stroup, who had gone through the document, said that there were references to oppressor and oppressed groups, and identifying capitalism as being racist in nature. One passage found in the document, at the high school level, reflects the bias some are finding troublesome, “Evaluate what an efficient, equitable, and just economic system would look like in the United States.”
Board Vice President Barbara Pearlman said that while there might be some specific issues with some items in sections, that the aim of the proposed standards was overall a good one, to bring a higher degree of critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of the diversity of American and New Mexican history and society. She said she well remembered when literature and history were overwhelmingly the words and deeds of “dead white men,” and now, the breadth and depth of all our communities is included. members said that while they
One of the biggest points of contention, stated by Board President Brett Smith and echoed by others, was the emphasis on racial, ethnic and sexual identity and what was perceived as the encouragement for students to separate by those groupings, rather than identifying those things that are universal and that unite us in community.
Looking at a document that tries to standardize learning across such a broad vista of topics is, of course, daunting. The material proposed ranges from the economics of personal savings, credit spending and financial investment to the river watersheds of North America, from the reasons behind the various amendments in the Bill of Rights to how natural resources are used, supply and demand and local and global markets. And that is just a small part of it.
In diving deeply into the document, which is available on the NMPED website, it is not quite as ponderous, in that it is broken down by grade level, K-12, and covers each of the six above mentioned areas in detail for standards at each of those grade levels. The individual teacher at any level would, however, need to be familiar with the standards at each grade level to understand what students had been expected to learn, or would be advancing to on advancing to the next grade.
NMPED is still taking public comment and feedback, options for which are also available on their website. If it is adopted, revised or edited, the earliest it would be utilized would be the 2022-2023 school year. Our own district has joined others in urging that this date be pushed back. The time needed for districts, schools and individual teachers to find materials, texts and to prepare lesson plans and everything else needed to launch it, in whatever form, in the new school year would be burdensome. Most are still working overtime to rebuild and remediate from the pandemic and its impact on education and our students.
The board is considering workshops to discuss this and other issues the schools are facing. All on the board were vocal in their desire to see more parents and other community members take the opportunity to offer constructive discussion, insights, experience and suggestions.
STUDENTS ASK FOR A SEAT AT THE TABLE
Also presented to the board for consideration during the public comments section was an idea that some, both on the board and in the audience found intriguing. Hot Springs High School senior, Cody Escobar rose to ask why there couldn’t be a student included on the school board. This is an idea that has been around for at least half a century and has been instituted in one form or another in school districts across the country and even here in New Mexico. Often there is a non-voting student school board member. The student has full authority to speak at meetings, on any agenda item and during the “Reports” section of the meeting, when administrators, department heads and board members can make remarks. Discussion on this issue is sure to be taken up more thoroughly in future meetings.
• With the labor shortage a nationwide problem, the district has put out a call for substitute teachers across all grades and subjects. Not only substitute teachers, but many other positions in the district are in search of suitable people to fill them. The upshot of these vacancies is everyone in the district, especially teachers, feeling stretched to the limit in what many are experiencing as the most challenging year yet.
•The meeting closed with an expression of the unity felt across the district. Dr. Pearlman stated she was so impressed that despite the differences in outlook between board members, that when a decision is made, everyone unites around what is best for the children, and making it work. The sentiment was echoed by Board President Brett Smith in addressing the unity we have in this community. “It is a testament to who we are that we can all talk about this, agree, disagree and still get along. That is our strength. That is who we are as a school district and as a community.”
