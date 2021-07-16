With the beginning of the new school year just over two weeks away the school board received reports from Superintendent Dr. Segura covering a wide range of subjects. Foremost of these were two that it is hoped will have a significant impact on student achievement and outcomes. Being rolled out in the coming year are two initiatives, “Flex Fridays” and “Equitable Grading.”
Both are directed toward the school's guiding principal and motto, "Students First" and are part of n ongoing effort to reimagine education and learning. Both are strategies for increasing student engagement and success.
Equitable grading will be a change from the old, 100-point system, where at each 10-point step the student’s grade drops one letter grade to a much simpler, 0-4, where 4 is an A and zero is an F. The question was intensively studied over a 14-week period by a committee of teachers, school administrators and staff, and community members including two school board members.
There are significant differences from the “traditional” 100-point system. Students would have clearly defined and uncomplicated standards for each class they are in that they are expected to achieve mastery over. The question of “what am I supposed to learn in this class?” would be clearly put forth with 10-15 “power standards” their teacher will identify and discuss at the class’s outset.
Through the semester for each class, students would show they have mastery over these standards, and hence, the subject of the class. The emphasis will be on learning the subject being studied rather than earning points through the semester or learning subjects over earning points.
Dr. Segura likened it to training for a marathon. That you can’t run the full course during training is less important than whether through the course of training you are able to complete the marathon and do well when it is finally run. Education, it is felt, should be much the same, does the student have mastery of the subject at the end of the course is what the schools are aiming for, not the points they can accumulate along the way.
Students will be able to “redo” work to prove they have mastered the subject rather than having a poor showing be a permanent obstacle to their advancement, as long as they can show they have mastered the standards for any given class. Extra credit work, behavior, student participation, ability to work with other students will not be a part of the final grade, but will be documented separately, as a “citizenship grade,” that can be discussed and worked on separate from the student’s academic grade on their record.
•Flex Friday’s seen as a way to allow students in good academic standing to complete assignments from home, if they choose, or to attend school. Parents or guardians will be required to sign permissions to allow their students to work from home on Fridays.
Students attending school on Flex Fridays will sign in at the front office on arrival at school. They then have a menu of options, with mornings being for academic support, including: Students can work on assignments in a teacher’s classroom. Students can schedule time to receive additional support or tutoring from a teacher. Students can work from home on assignments if they are in good academic standing. Afternoons are designated for “Clubs, Activities or Work Time.” Students can attend their school’s Student Support Center to work on assignments with the support of educational paraprofessionals. Students can work in collaborative peer work groups, or study groups in their schools Student Support Center. Students in good academic standing can participate in clubs, activities, work-study internships, mentorships or other extracurricular activities, or work from home to complete assignments.
Flex Fridays will hep to create opportunities and pathways for students to become involved and active participants in both learning and teaching. The chance for students to have ongoing, directed study groups, peer mentoring and one on one meetings with teachers in specific classes where they either want or need extra help, or have more in-depth questions than normal class time will allow them to pursue.
Both these initiatives will be adjusted and improved upon as they go. They are a reflection that the "old ways" of doing things are not necessarily the best ways, and new ways should be examined and tried.
•The upgrades of the security systems are now in place, with improved and more numerous security cameras at each campus. Also included in the upgrade is a key fob entry system activated with each faculty or staff members new ID card. The ability for centralized lockdown of each or all schools has also been installed and school principals, or central administration can access security camera feeds from their schools on their phones, or laptops, wherever they are at the time.
In the demonstration at the board meeting, the picture clarity provided by the cameras was a tremendous improvement over the old systems, not simply more numerous and better placement, but 21-Century picture quality as well.
•The Summer Acceleration Program, implemented to accelerate and remediate student leaning and fill gaps caused by the disruptions of this last school year, was reported on. With nearly 120 students at the elementary and middle schools taking part, the results were positive and very significant. The elementary schools’ students achieved a 7 percent increase overall, across both reading and math. At t middle school, students achieved a final grade of over 80 percent in both reading and math.
•While students first day of school is August 2, faculty and staff will start off with a back-to-school kick-off meeting and first annual Tiger 1-mile run/walk and BBQ for faculty and staff on July 28. The traditional “welcome back” and teacher prep, orientation and in-service work on those days will be augmented by something new, to become a tradition. With all staff working together to meet and overcome challenges all year long the 1-mile run/walk was seen as a symbolic way to show that “we are all in it together.” And so, all will make four circuits around the track at Tiger Stadium, running or walking together, supporting and encouraging each other until everyone crosses the finish line.
