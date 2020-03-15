The T-or-C Municipal School Board has called an emergency meeting for Monday, March 16 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting will be held in board room at Central Offices, 910 North Date Street.
On the agenda is a single item. "Discuss COVID-19 Emergency Response and plan for District staff during school closure." All New Mexico schools, K-12 have been ordered closed for three weeks, effective Monday, March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the school closures, New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) and New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) also announced the suspension of all high school and middle school spring sports events and practices and other school activities until further notice.
The schools will continue to provide breakfasts and lunches to district students, made available at the Hot Springs High School cafeteria, Monday-Friday. Breakfast will be served 7:30-8:00 a.m. and lunch will be served 11:30-12 noon with both a hot meal and grab-and-go options will be available. 21st Century program will offer child care through AppleTree Education Center during this time. Space is limited and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information on child care, please call 575-894-5646.
We will post further information as it becomes available.
