The school board voted to approve the 2021-2024 T-or-C Municipal Schools District Strategic Plan as well as two new student groups at their regular monthly meeting, September 13. All were approved unanimously, 4-0 with board member Doug Whitehead unable to attend the meeting and therefore not voting. In addition to the Strategic Plan, the board approved the formation of a Tiger tennis team and the formation of a new student activity group, Hot Springs High Model United Nations Team.
The newly approved strategic plan, currently being implemented lists and details five goals as well as outlining district demographics and district-wide achievement data and goals. The plans five goals are:
Goal 1. To aid students' social emotional wellness and mental health needs focusing on supportive relationships.
Goal 2. To prepare all students for career and college readiness.
Goal 3. To accelerate academic achievement in literacy and numeracy for all students.
Goal 4. To establish and maintain with the highest of expectations, a culture of care, support, and citizenship.
Goal 5. To recruit and develop highly qualified faculty and staff.
The plan then discusses in detail key actions to be taken and milestones to be reached for each of the five goals.
The entire strategic plan can be seen in PDF form in the web edition of the Sentinel, on www.gpkmedia.com.
As of when the plan was submitted for board approval there was a total district student enrollment of 1284 students, with a total staff of 203. As has been discussed in past articles in the Sentinel, the 2020 graduation rate was 85.6 percent, while the New Mexico state average was 76.9 percent. In other academic achievement areas, while the district needs to do better, it was ranked as high or higher than state averages in all areas.
Tiger Tennis
Tennis will be the newest addition to the lineup of Tiger sports, joining the already existing 14 teams across 11 sports. For a year, avid Tiger students who play tennis have been recruiting and exploring the possibility for creating a high school team. At least three boys and three girls are needed to form a team and those numbers have been met or exceeded. There are a few individuals who have expressed a desire to coach, as well as some who would like to help a coach on a voluntary basis. The team will be open to students in grades 8-12. Much like golf, track and cross country, the tennis team will have a boys’ and a girls’ squad, practice together and travel to and compete in the same matches though in separate divisions within those. Currently team are allowed to compete in 12 matches per year. The district’s Chief Financial Officer, Sabrina Bierner said that the money was available without compromising a healthy remaining balance at the end of the year. District Athletic Director Alicia Degase said that arranging the matches could be accomplished. We would compete in District 3-4A, along with schools including Chaparral, Silver and Santa Teresa.
New Mexico Model United Nations
The board also approved the formation of a Hot Springs High School Model United Nations Team. This student activity group would join those across the state and across the country and be an addition to the approximately 15 student activity groups currently active in our schools.
Among the things this group would to includes joining in debate and discussion with teams from other schools at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe, where they act as representatives to countries from around the world. In somewhat the same style as high school mock debate and trial teams engage, teams from around the state, as well as from around the country are involved. Each team is assigned a country for whom to act as the delegation. Each team then conducts in. depth studies of the demographics, current economic and political makeup of and cultural environment of their country, in order to debate and otherwise persuade adoption of UN resolutions that might be of benefit to their country.
In a very well-prepared presentation, two Hot Springs High students, Edgar Pio Gracia and Jair Serrano outlined in detail the way it all works as well as the benefits to students and to the school. When they were done, the board unanimously and enthusiastically approved the group, to a hearty round of applause.
Model UN
In Other News
•Student laptop distribution is complete for all students who returned signed permission slips. Laptops are also ready to go for the remaining students from whom permissions slips are still outstanding. Further, new laptops for all teachers, the purchase of which was approved earlier this year, are slated to arrive in the next couple of weeks and will be distributed as soon as they arrive. From Reports: Need for subs, teaching but also other areas
•Bids are being solicited for the purchase of shade structures. Two for each school will be purchased and installed for use in outdoor classroom instruction and other school instructional and activity functions. The structures will be 20 by 20 feet in size and installed in specific locations at each school still being determined.
•Mike Torres the district Instructional Technology and Safety/Security Coordinator reported that the safety improvements, including new cameras and lockdown features are completed at all schools. The recent, brief lockdown reported in an article elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel shows how everything is working as it should.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, October 11.
