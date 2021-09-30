The School Board met in special session Monday, September 27 to act on funding applications for several projects that had to be submitted by the end of the month, precluding their being discussed at the board’s next regular meeting in October.
The board approved application for the district to receive a share of the federal American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding dispensed to New Mexico and to be distributed to local districts by the Public Education Department (PED). The total amount in the grant application, if approved would send nearly $5.1 million to the district. The funding is part of the federal effort to help local school districts address needs and issues arising from the COVID pandemic and restrictions.
The application, if approved by the state, will increase the district’s ability to address academic needs of all students, address needs of low-income families, children with disabilities and other underserved student groups. Locally the funding will help with advancement of academic programs, capital repair needs, technology acquisition and enhancements, cleaning and sanitizing equipment and supplies.
•The board also approved an application to the New Mexico Public School Capital Outlay Council for 100 percent funding for the demolition of the old central offices at 180 N. Date and the old elementary and middle school cafeteria at 310 W. Third Avenue. Both buildings are unused and are both in disrepair and deemed a safety hazard. Both would be more expensive to repair than they are worth and are a drain on the district, with $7,893.77 having been spent on the utilities alone over the past 12 months.
•The board also approved a request to petition PED to grant an extension, to July 2022, before acting on new K-12 Social Studies Standards. The present standards, adopted in 2009 were contained in a 26-page document, while the new standards draft, only recently made available to the district, run 129 pages with many materials additions required. The board is requesting this extension to allow a full research and review of the new standards draft, evaluation by teachers, particularly social studies teachers, as well as other stakeholders before implementation.
The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., Monday, October 11.
