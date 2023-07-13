School Board Meeting - Business Part

NEW CONTRACTS FOR TEACHERS - President of the teacher’s union, Gordon Mischler addressed the school board to discuss briefly the successful negotiations. The board approved the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) at their Monday meeting. 

The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District’s Board of Education met in its regular session, July 10 meeting on Monday with the full board in attendance. The location for the meeting had been shifted to the Hot Springs High School (HSHS) cafeteria, anticipating widespread community attendance and public comments regarding the shake-up in administration at the high school and middle school. In all, approximately 70 were in attendance. This issue is covered in a separate article elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel.

Most important to the schools for the coming school year was discussion around the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Negotiations between the T-or-C National Education Association (NEA), the teacher’s union and the district were completed last month, with the new agreement having been hammered out.

