The Truth or Consequences Municipal School District’s Board of Education met in its regular session, July 10 meeting on Monday with the full board in attendance. The location for the meeting had been shifted to the Hot Springs High School (HSHS) cafeteria, anticipating widespread community attendance and public comments regarding the shake-up in administration at the high school and middle school. In all, approximately 70 were in attendance. This issue is covered in a separate article elsewhere in this issue of the Sentinel.
Most important to the schools for the coming school year was discussion around the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA). Negotiations between the T-or-C National Education Association (NEA), the teacher’s union and the district were completed last month, with the new agreement having been hammered out.
Gordon Mishler rose to speak about it during reports from administrators, departments and others. He said that the negotiations were lengthy but ultimately productive and that he looked forward to approval of the CBA by the board. When approved, it will then be formally voted on by union members at the “Welcome Back” day, July 27, when all staff gathers at the beginning of the new school year.
The board had scheduled an executive session during the meeting, in part to discuss the CBA. Ultimately, after their executive session the board unanimously approved the document, which now only awaits union membership approval before taking effect. We look forward to seeing the CBA, which is a public record, as soon as it is made available.
The board also approved the new salary schedules for district employees, which had been presented in an earlier board meeting.
Also approved by the board were ancillary contracts for the 2023-2024 school year. These include physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and many other services required for students with special and sometimes extensive needs, in order to fulfill the mandate of providing an education to all children. These are services mandated and mostly need to be provided by outsourced contracting.
One action item on the agenda had to be tabled. Discussion and possible approval of the TCMSD Open Meetings Act resolution. The resolution, required of governmental bodies sets out guidelines for meetings, agendas, public announcement of meetings to be followed under the Open Meetings Act. Stating that the document should have been attended to in February, but had “fallen through the cracks,” the board voted to table the resolution until the August meeting to allow their lawyers to address some of the wording to insure it covered special meetings and the possibility of meeting in locations other than the board room at Central Services.
During administrator’s reports, Superintendent Nichole Burgin, though not at the meeting, attended via Zoom, first reported on several donations made to the schools by generous members of the community. Donations of $1,000 were made to the Scat Cats Envirothon team, by both Richard and Janine Holcomb, and James Prendamano/PreReal Prendamano Real Estate. El Faro Restaurant made a donation of $250 to the HOSA chapter at Hot Springs High, HOSA is made up of Health Occupation students, who just returned from the HOSA International Leadership Conference, held in Dallas, Texas.
The Superintendent also reported on student achievement, testing in mathematics and the language arts in grades 3-8. She also discussed the SAT Scores for that test, taking by high school students during their junior year. Overall, scores ranged from 400 to 1600, with the average being at 840. She said that generally colleges are looking at students with scores in the 1200-1350 range, or higher.
Superintendent Burgin also announced a reorganization of the secondary schools’ administrators, that is those of T-or-C Middle School (TCMS) and HSHS. Anthony Bastine was named as Principal over both the high school and the middle school, each of which would have an assistant principal, with applications being received for those positions at each school. HSHS support staff will include two social workers. TCMS will have a Dean of Students who will be a director for academic and behavioral support.
The full district faculty and staff “Welcome Back” will be held July 27 at HSHS, and will feature Alex Kajitani, California’s Teacher of the Year, who will speak on “Owning It.” Teachers will each receive a copy of his book, Owning It: Strategies for Teacher Empowerment.
•District Safety and Security Director Alfredo Aguirre introduced the new “Standard Response Protocol,” which simplifies emergency response in the schools by creating a standard used for all hazard scenarios, rather than a separate one for each and every contingency. The contain five standard responses, dependent on the level of hazard or threat. These are: HOLD, in your classroom. SECURE, get inside and lock outside doors. LOCKDOWN, Locks, lights, out of sight. EVACUATE, to a secure location. SHELTER, state hazard and safety strategy. The full PDF documenting this response program will can be found on the Sierra County Sentinel’s website, linked to this article.
•The long-awaited shade structures have been received and installed, two at each school, providing welcome and much needed shade for students in outdoor activities and even outdoor teaching opportunities.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board will be 5:30 p.m. Monday, August 14 in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 N. Date Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.