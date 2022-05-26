Holding a special meeting, May 23, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education took care of a brief agenda of items that needed action before their next regularly scheduled meeting.
Action was taken to approve the operating budget for the district for the 2022-2023 school year as well as on the salary schedules for faculty and staff for the coming year. Both items have to be approved and filed with the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) before the end of the fiscal year, which for the schools is the last day of June.
The board unanimously approved the budget for the coming year. The budget, prepared by the district’s Chief Financial and Operations Officer, Sabrina Bierner and her team projects total revenues, from all sources at $39,557,753. This figure includes all regular state and federal financing, as well as general or directed grants from those and other agencies. The projected expenditures for the year is the same figure, which includes capital and personnel expenses, debt service and payments for out-sourced professional and technical services.
The budget provides for a total of 217.75 full time equivalent (FTE) employees for the district, one of the largest employers in Sierra County. Currently, there are over 20 positions listed, including teachers, bus drivers, aides, social workers, coaches and others. Normally the numbers of positions to fill goes up as the end of the school year approaches and many consider retirement or relocation, and this year is no different.
The board also approved the salary schedules for all faculty and staff positions. These reflect the recently approved pay raises that the New Mexico Legislature mandated. The lowest entry level one teacher salary starts at $50,000, level two at $60,000 and level three, just over $70,000. Years of experience, final educational level achieved all factor into the salary of any individual teacher or staff members salary.
The only other agenda item for the special meeting was to add one more name to the list approved by the board to graduate from Hot Springs High School this year, at their commencement ceremonies on June 9 in Tiger Stadium. Adding one more successful student is always a task that the board is more than happy to approve, as they were on Monday night.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the school board is set for Monday, June 13 at 5:30 in the school board room at Central Services, 910 N. Date Street.
