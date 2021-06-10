Meeting in special session on June 1 the T-or-C Municipal School District’s school board approved the 2021-22 annual budget and salary schedule for faculty and staff. The board also approved a grant application for the IDEA-B program. This grant, if awarded would fund a program to help meet the needs of special needs and disabled students. IDEA which stands for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act is devised to help districts provide a wide range of opportunities. The grant funds the purchase of curriculum, materials, supplies and software to support academic needs, growth and progress, in addition, specific software for dyslexic students as well. It works in areas across the range of reading, writing and math.
The approved budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal school year, running 1 July 2021 through 30 June 2022 projects expenditures of $25,360.439.00 on [projected revenues of the same amount. The school district currently employs just over 191 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) across all staff and projects 199 FTE’s going forward in the next school year. There are positions that went unfilled through 2020, in part due to the uncertainties of the pandemic restrictions and how that impact school funding, as well as staffing needs.
In executive session the board discussed the superintendent’s annual evaluation, conducted in February, and her current contract, a three-year contract entering its second year as of July 1. By state statute, public school districts in New Mexico are limited to a maximum three-year contract for their superintendents. Districts are free to sign a superintendent for as many three-year contracts as they wish, or extend contracts on a yearly basis, allowing them the freedom to retain successful superintendents for as long as they wish. The board voted to extend Dr. Segura’s contract by one year, thus bringing her contract back to the allowed three-year limit.
•The district reported, though without giving exact numbers, that there has been a fairly good response to the postings for candidates wishing to fill the four school principal positions that will all be open as of July 1 and plan to start interviewing before the end of June. Guiding the process will be to locate and place in those positions, educators with a known track record of excellence, a vision for how they can build the “Students First” philosophy into their schools and in their leadership style and roles.
The Next scheduled school board meeting is set for 5:30 p.m., June 14 in the School Board Room at Central Offices, 910 Date Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.