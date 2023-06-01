School Board Special Budget Meeting

SUBMITTING THE BUDGET - At the school board’s May 30 special meeting, Municipal School District’s Chief Finance and Operations Officer, Sabrina Bierner, goes over details in the district schools’ 2023-2024 operating budget.

Meeting in a May 30 special session, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education voted 4-0 to approve the operating budget for the 2023-2024 school year. Board member Julianne Stroup was not present at the meeting and hence, did not vote. The budget, which covers the fiscal year which runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 will now be sent to the New Mexico Public Education Department.

The board also voted 4-0 to approve salary schedules for all staff for the coming year, subject to the collective bargaining agreement still being negotiated. Both the budget and the salary schedules reflect two state mandated raises in pay, an across the board six percent raise along with upping the minimum starting pay for educational assistants to $25,000 a year. The minimum hourly salary of $15 an hour has been met and is reflected in the budget and salary schedules. Salaries and benefits make up 81.74 percent of the operational budget, which is a little higher but reflective of the mandated increases.

