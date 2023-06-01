Meeting in a May 30 special session, the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education voted 4-0 to approve the operating budget for the 2023-2024 school year. Board member Julianne Stroup was not present at the meeting and hence, did not vote. The budget, which covers the fiscal year which runs from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 will now be sent to the New Mexico Public Education Department.
The board also voted 4-0 to approve salary schedules for all staff for the coming year, subject to the collective bargaining agreement still being negotiated. Both the budget and the salary schedules reflect two state mandated raises in pay, an across the board six percent raise along with upping the minimum starting pay for educational assistants to $25,000 a year. The minimum hourly salary of $15 an hour has been met and is reflected in the budget and salary schedules. Salaries and benefits make up 81.74 percent of the operational budget, which is a little higher but reflective of the mandated increases.
The total operational budget for 2024, as presented, is $19,232,669 and reflects a ten percent increase over the current, 2023 budget. By Board policy the district must maintain a minimum ten percent cash balance. The 2024 budget as approved, maintains an 11 percent cash balance.
The State Equalization Guarantee (SEG), the allotment from the state, based mainly on student enrollment, came in at $16,820,401.85, with a unit value of $6,241.67, which is an increase of approximately 13 percent over last year, or $719.17 apiece. All salary increases are funded by the SEG.
The budget shows 11 new positions added for the coming year. They are, a teacher at T-or-C Elementary School (TCES) and a security officer which would be shared with Sierra Elementary Complex (SEC), a student support specialist at T-or-C Middle School (TCMS), a special education teacher, a Spanish teacher and an assistant principal at Hot Springs High School (HSHS), a special education teacher at Arrey Elementary School, a grounds/maintenance position, a technology-IT educational assistant and a human resources position at the central offices. These positions have an estimated cost, salary and benefits, of $753,230.00. There are a total of 245 full time equivalent (FTE) employees for the 2023-2024 school year.
Some line items in the budget had to be estimated, due to the state or federal grants and funding not having been issued yet. In these cases, the amount is estimated based on the amount applied for, with guidance from the granting agency and the amount awarded in the previous year.
The district has Community Schools grants, awarded to Arrey Elementary and Hot Spring High in the amount of $75,000 each. It is also projected that the schools will receive $590,479.00 in Spaceport money, through the gross receipts tax. This money is earmarked by agreement, primarily for STEM education.
The salary schedules approved pending a finalized collective bargaining agreement show teachers’ salaries reflect the state mandated raises, with the lowest rate for level one teacher with no experience starting with a salary of $53,000.
After the collective bargaining agreement is approved by both the school board and the T-or-C Schools National Education Association membership, adjustments, if any, can be made. Typically, this has resulted in either no or only very minor adjustments.
Lest anyone think that money spent on athletics is done so at the detriment to academics, athletics accounts for a total of 102,915.24 or about one half of one percent of the total budget.
The full operating budget, both expenditures and revenues as well as the salary schedules approved pending the collective bargaining agreement can be found on the T-or-C Municipal Schools web site at: torcschools.net.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Municipal District’s Board of Education will be held at 5:30 p.m., June 12 in the Board Room at Central Services, 910 North Date Street.
