The agenda was light for the regular monthly meeting of the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education, June 12. With several “housekeeping” action items on the agenda, the one stirring the most interest was also the final agenda item, to discuss and vote on approval of the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. This was to be subject to approval in negotiations with the union on the new collective bargaining agreement. During discussion, Gordon Mischler, president of the T-or-C National Education Association stated that there was approval for the calendar as presented.
This is the third iteration of the proposed calendar. The one under discussion at the Monday night school board meeting was worked out in consultation with officials at the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED), designed to meet requirements for numbers of both student instructional and teacher professional development hours.
Though still containing provisions that were seen as problematic to many in attendance, as well as by board members, there was an urgency to getting an acceptable calendar approved and sent to NMPED for validation. The district’s budget for the coming school year is contingent on the calendar and would need to be redone if yet another calendar was developed and submitted. The time frame for submission of the calendar was June 14. Without one in place, the school district could lose out on money as well as run the risk of an earlier version being decided on by NMPED and imposed on the district.
Issues raised with the calendar as proposed were the early start date of July 31 for students and the loss of the full week of from school during the week of the Sierra County Fair, where a large number of Ag students work and display animals. Discussion centered on parent, community and teacher and staff input. Illustrating that one party was being overlooked in our “Students First’ school district, incoming Hot Springs High senior, Abie Dankert rose to speak, “I’m a student,” she said. “No one has asked students about this. We are what all this is about, and we deserve to be included in the discussion.”
In the end, the calendar was approved, with many in attendance and the board also expressing a desire to revisit the subject and see if it could be amended after the first semester. Short of that, it emphasized the need to finalize the calendar earlier next year. State mandated changes in instructional and professional development hours were passed down to school districts late in the process, leaving little time to fully explore options. The full calendar is available on the Sentinel’s web page at gpkmedia.com.
OTHER SCHOOL BOARD MEETING NEWS Superintendent Nichole Burgin reported that just released, 2021-2022 graduation rate for the district was 81 percent, putting our district at four percent higher than the state average, which was 77 percent for the same period.
•The board approved a resolution that will place the general obligation bond for the schools on the November ballot. The board, with public input, will develop a priority list of projects that this bond issue will be used to finance. The remainder of funds from the current bond is being used to re-roof the sierra Elementary Complex (SEC) and replace HVAC on the school. The new bod, if passed, would add no new tax burden on property owners in the district but would simply continue at the current rate.
•The board accepted recommendations for the above-mentioned re-roof and HVAC work at SEC, approving the move 4-1. After putting requests for bids on the work out to 11 companies, the district received a bid from only one company to do the needed work, from White Sands Construction. Though the bid was a little higher than hoped, for a total of $2,493,000, it was thought that additional funding might be secured from the New Mexico Public Schools Facilities Authority, who is picking up a portion of financing for the project. The project, approved over two years ago, will finally be started. In voting against accepting the contractor, board member Julianne Stroup expressed her problems with approving the work when there was only one bid submitted.
•The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. July 10 in the Board Room of Central Services, 910 N. Date Street. An agenda will be available before the meeting date.
