The agenda was light for the regular monthly meeting of the T-or-C Municipal School District’s Board of Education, June 12. With several “housekeeping” action items on the agenda, the one stirring the most interest was also the final agenda item, to discuss and vote on approval of the calendar for the 2023-2024 school year. This was to be subject to approval in negotiations with the union on the new collective bargaining agreement. During discussion, Gordon Mischler, president of the T-or-C National Education Association stated that there was approval for the calendar as presented. 

This is the third iteration of the proposed calendar. The one under discussion at the Monday night school board meeting was worked out in consultation with officials at the New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED), designed to meet requirements for numbers of both student instructional and teacher professional development hours. 

