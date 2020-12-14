By a vote of three to one, the Municipal School Board voted to appoint Christy LaFont to fill the seat that was opened by Crystal Diamond, who resigned the seat to take up her responsibilities as newly elected State Senator. The board had four qualified applicants to select from to fill the seat and thanked all four for their willingness to take an active role in the schools.
LaFont will hold the seat until the November election, when it will be filled for a full term. A candidate in the last election for a seat on the board, LaFont lost in a very close vote to current board member, Barbara Pearlman. She is also a past applicant to fill a seat on an interim basis.
LaFont, a ten-year resident of Elephant Butte has three children who attend district schools, two at T-or-C Middle School and one at Sierra Elementary Complex. She has long been active in the schools, substitute teaching, helping to create and produce the elementary school’s science fair, book fairs and many other activities. She worked to help manage the hotel and RV park her family has owned in Elephant Butte since the 1990’s.
LaFont will be sworn to fill the vacancy soon and will take her seat before the next regularly scheduled board meeting, January 11, 2021.
