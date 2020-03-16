Acting on the directives passed down from the Governor’s office and New Mexico Public Education Department (NMPED) the school board met in emergency session to discuss response to the COVID-19 pandemic and plan for school staff responsibilities. All state K-12 schools are on hiatus, closed to students with classes suspended for three weeks from today, Monday March 16.
The board and superintendent Randy Piper were quick to point out that while classes are not being held, that the schools are in fact, open. The directive passed down by the state stated that basically all school employees should be available to perform duties.
Most school employees are expected to be available for work within duties outlined in their contracts. NMPED sent lists breaking down what duties could be performed based on job area, teachers, admin, counsellors, custodial and maintenance.
Teachers will be preparing study packets to be provided to their students, either through downloading online or by pickup from their school. Exact details of these are being worked out by each schools admin and teachers.
The food services workers at the Hot Springs High cafeteria stepped up in a big way over the weekend and worked out a plan to provide any and all students in the district with breakfast and lunch. They have both hot meals or grab-and-go, five days a week, available at the high school cafeteria. They began serving today, passing out meals 7:30-8:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-Noon. School's admin are working on ways of delivering meals and study packets in cases where students parents are unable to pick up.
The district will be contacting parents thru robo-calls or email, to inform them of days and times when pickup of study packets can be made. In some cases teachers were already proactively doing this with their own students. Parents wanting further information should contact their child's school.
In all, there is plenty of work to be done. Some details are still being worked out and the situation is very fluid and evolving. The meeting was very positive, with all parties and all present seeing their primary goal to be finding the best ways to serve the youth of Sierra County, the students. The schools, like the larger community around us, is filled with so many individuals who want to help, especially our kids and others in need. They are stepping up, pitching in and getting the work done.
We will be publishing more information as it becomes available. For now, patience is needed as this is a new and changeable situation. If in doubt, find a way to volunteer to help others less fortunate.
