The Scat Cats, Hot Springs High’s state champion Envirothon team has done it again. After earning their title as state champions and the right to represent New Mexico at the North American Envirothon, their ninth title in ten years, they put in an excellent showing in that competition, finishing sixth of 41 teams representing 34 U.S. States, four Canadian Provinces. There were also three teams from China competing. Scat Cat team member Richel Monis came away as the North American Champion after earning first place in her category field, Aquatics.
Overall, the Scat Cats beat out every Canadian and Chinese teams, in the four days of competition that saw New York as the overall winner. Teams are made up of five members and are graded for their level of expertise in each of five areas plus an oral presentation. One team member carries the primary responsibility in a category. Four of these recur each year, they are, Aquatics, Forestry, Soils and Wildlife. Each year there is a different special topic, the fifth category, a current environmental issue. It is usually something of special significance to the host site, but also with global implications. This year that topic was Water Resource Management: Local Control and Local Solutions.
The Scat Cats had Richal Monis on Aquatics, Edgar Gracia taking Forestry, Jair Serranno with Soils and Abi Dankert tackling Wildlife. Nathan Brown had the responsibility for the special category of Water Resource Management. In addition to these, each team has to give an oral presentation.
Orals are presented before a panel of five judges, experts in their field and are on a topic and problem the team is informed of only 24 hours before they have to present. Teams give a 20-minute presentation followed by ten minutes of questions from the judges. All team member must participate in this and the team is restricted from using ay materials other than their own field notebooks. The Scat Cats were ranked sixth in Oral Presentations.
In addition to the sixth-place overall finish and orals result, the Scat Cats finished fourth in Soils, eighth in Forestry, seventeenth in Water Resource Management and thirty-first in Wildlife.
Each year the competition is hosted at a different site, with it being held in a Canadian Province every fourth year. No event was held in 2020, due to the pandemic, and this year’s competition, though hosted by the Nebraska Association of Resource Districts, was held virtually.
In selecting the current environmental issue for the special topic, Water Resource Management was a fitting choice. Nebraska sits atop the Ogallala aquifer, one of the largest unconfined aquifers in the world. It provides drinking water for most of the state and has enabled Nebraska to be the number one irrigated state in the nation, sustaining agriculture and the state’s leading industry.
The mission of Envirothon is to develop knowledgeable skilled and dedicated citizens who have an understanding of natural resources and are willing and prepared to work towards achieving and maintaining a balance between the quality of life and the quality of the environment.
Next year’s will be held at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio with the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts being the host. It is anticipated that in an in-person Envirothon as is normal, there will be at least as many teams attending as in the last full, pre-pandemic Envirothon of 2019 which had 53 teams from the U.S., Canada and China. Plans are to expand attendance to include more countries. Each U.S. State and Canadian Province can send one team.
The Scat Cats, under the guidance of their founder and advisor, recently retired HSHS Biology teacher Mark Hedge has been a strong competitor. Hedge has led the team since its inception. Far more than guiding this nine-time state champion team, he has developed the Scat Cats into a program that regularly see their team members advance to continue their studies with scholarships to some of the nation’s top universities.
