Sierra County’s own Scat Cats took fifth place overall, in the 2023 North American NCF Envirothon, representing New Mexico in competition. Teams from 41 States and six Canadian Provinces, along with teams from Singapore and China competed in the weeklong event. The 2023 NCF Envirothon was held in New Brunswick, Canada was hosted by Mount Allison University.
The Scat Cats finished with 569.00 points accumulated from each of the five topic areas and the oral presentation. A scant 0.67 points separated them from fourth place Florida, with Massachusetts repeating as the first-place winner for the second year in a row.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.