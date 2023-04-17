The sixteenth annual New Mexico Envirothon State Competition, a three-day event was held April 14-16, hosted this year at Glorieta Adventure Camp in Glorieta, New Mexico. It was there that our very own Hot Springs High School team, the Scat Cats, took first place. This is the eleventh win in twelve years, earning the Scat Cats the right to represent New Mexico at the North American NCF Envirothon competition. The North American competition this year, will be held in Canada, at Mount Allison University in Tantramar, New Brunswick.
This year's team comprised captain Jair Serrano, Cayden Tisdale, Chrisney Deseo, Vivi LaFont, Dessa LaFont, and Jameela Deseo. During the competition, the team had to demonstrate their knowledge of their five subjects, aquatic ecology, forestry, soils and land use, wildlife, and the current environmental issue-adapting to climate change. They did this through a series of written and field-based tests and an oral presentation on the current environmental issue to a panel of judges.
