A classic tax-season scam is back with a new twist. Clients in New Mexico have reported receiving calls from scammers posing as beWellnm representatives, trying to obtain private and secure information.
BeWellnm, New Mexico’s health insurance exchange will never call and ask a customer to text or email your bank information, credit card or social security number.
“Customers who received insurance through the exchange will need a 1095-A form – Health Insurance Marketplace Statement – for their taxes. Scammers know this and think they can take advantage, but we are here to protect consumers and offer them free help with their 1095-A form,” said Bruce Gilbert, chief executive officer of beWellnm.
BeWellnm will be providing customers who obtained insurance through the exchange at any point last year with their 1095-A form. You should expect to see if in the mail in the coming weeks. This form is very important and will be filed with your federal taxes to complete Form 8962: Premium Tax Credit.
If you enrolled in health insurance through beWellnm and chose to receive a tax credit in advance to help pay your monthly premiums, the Internal Revenue Service will use your Form 8962, along with other information in your tax filing (such as information about your income and family size), to make sure you received the right amount of tax credit.
“We have a dedicated call center who can answer any questions consumers have about this form or about obtaining insurance and little- or no-cost to them,” Gilbert said. “These representatives will always provide their name and ID number. Consumers should write this information down when they speak with a representative.”
Customers can reach the beWellnm call center at 1-833-862-3935 (TTY: 711).
