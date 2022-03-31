The Sierra County Arts Council’s (SCAC) annual membership party last Saturday night at Grapes Gallery was a rollickin’ good time. The arts community turned out to show support for the arts council organization, which recently celebrated 25 years of service for Sierra County.
The party featured catered food and complimentary beverages, with lively music from Santa Fe’s “Blues Revue.” The evening was highlighted by a performance by new Sierra County residents, Nick and Lindsay D. Williams. Nick serenaded the crowd with a selection of Italian opera favorites, with Lindsay accompanying him on violin.
Board president Cary “Jagger” Gustin informed the crowd about upcoming SCAC events and folks renewed their yearly memberships. People connected with old and new friends and had a great time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.