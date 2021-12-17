Meeting in regular session, the municipal school board used the very light agenda to take time, both to exchange gifts and to thank and bid farewell to two of its members. Board President Brett Smith, who has also in the past served as the boards vice president, has been a board member for over eight years and has provided a steady hand, continuity and an institutional memory that has served the board, and the schools well. Doug Whitehead, a four year member, who has also served as the board’s vice president, has been a passionate voice for the students, their sports teams and activity groups, as well as bringing a needed perspective and common sense approach to the body in its deliberations, especially over these last couple particularly turbulent years.
In the words of other members, in thanking both for their service to the district, its schools and especially its students, both Brett Smith and Doug Whitehead have now graduated, joining the ranks of Tigers who have graduated through the years. Both are, in fact, HSHS graduates. Though remaining in the community, with their advice and counsel welcomed, the Monday meeting marked their final meeting sitting at the big desk in front. Praise and thanks came from all at the meeting for the two “graduates.”
The only action item on the agenda, discussion voting on the school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year was tabled. This was done to allow the new, incoming members of the board, Mark Hedge and Jamie Sweeney to have input and help make the decision when they join the board at its January meeting. Both Hedge and Sweeney were sworn in during the December 2-4, 2021 Annual Convention of the New Mexico School Boards Association, when the other, returning members also renewed their oaths of office.
SEARCH ON FOR NEW HSHS PRINCIPAL
The school district has launched a search for candidates from whom to select a new Principal for Hot Springs High School, following the sudden resignation of Rebecca Bartoo from that position for personal reasons. Announced in the administrators remarks portion of the meeting, the resignation, tendered over the weekend and effective immediately, was reluctantly accepted by the district.
The district has posted the position on their website as well as state and region wide, on New Mexico Regional Education Application Placement (NMREAP), where position in education across the state are found by applicants nationwide. The district is committed to finding a principal of excellence who will embody the values and mission of the schools of “Students First.” Until a new principal is secured, HSHS Dean of Students, Russell Woolf and the schools front office staff, Trish Schwartz, Jennie Bierner and Amanda Baquera will take care of the day to day operations, ensuring that everything can continue smoothly. District Schools Superintendent, Dr. Channell Segura, will be at the high school on an ongoing basis as well, to take care of administrative duties that require a New Mexico Schools Administrative License to perform.
The district hopes to fill the position as rapidly as possible without compromising on the quality of the candidates.
