The Sassy Red Hat Ladies had their monthly luncheon for August at Johnny B’s Restaurant. Sixteen ladies attended the luncheon. They all looked nice in their red hats and purple attire.

Two special birthday ladies, Joyce Francione and Mary Malone, dressed in the reverse. Purple hats and red attire, as one can do on their birthday month.

