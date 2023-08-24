The Sassy Red Hat Ladies had their monthly luncheon for August at Johnny B’s Restaurant. Sixteen ladies attended the luncheon. They all looked nice in their red hats and purple attire.
Two special birthday ladies, Joyce Francione and Mary Malone, dressed in the reverse. Purple hats and red attire, as one can do on their birthday month.
The dining room tables were covered in tablecloths with watermelon prints on them. Centerpieces were large red and purple tissue flowers and standing plant stakes with little watermelon flags hanging from them. These were to be given away at the end of the luncheon. A red hat was donated by one of the ladies to also be given away in a drawing at the end of the luncheon. Each place setting had a red or purple napkin, with red and white striped-melt in your mouth mints.
The early helpers, Artis Faulkner, Joyce Francione, Janet Franklin and Linda Christopherson were thanked. Janet shared that she had plants to give away after the luncheon. Janet and Linda also handle the 50/50 tickets.
Marian Thornton said grace and everyone enjoyed their lunch – Dutch treat ordering off the menu.
Gayle Hector passed out yummy small containers with banana, pineapple, and pecan bread loaves. Other ladies that shared things were Berniece Langner, Janet Franklin and Mandy Torres. Bobbi shared about the Ladies Tea that the Open Arms Pregnancy Center was hosting on August 12 at the Elephant Butte Lake RV Resort Center.
With this very hot summer season we have been having a poem desert place.
Winner’s names were then drawn and the 50/50 winner was Mandy Torres.
The September Sassy Red Hat Ladies Luncheon will be Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at Johnny B’s. If you want to wear your Patriotic colors honoring Labor Day that is fine.
Call Bobbi Woolford 575-894-2724 if you have any questions.
