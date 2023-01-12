Seventeen ladies attended the Sassy Red Hat Ladies had their ‘Classic Black-White with a Touch of Red Luncheon’ on Jan. 4. They arrived in their attire dressed from head to toe in black and white, and the touch of red was a hat, scarf, shoes, socks or a jacket or blouse.
The dining tables were covered with black tablecloths. Each place setting had a large white lace dollie with a red napkin on each and red cinnamon candies. Down the middle of the tables were white lace doilies and on top was a long silk red rose, tied with a large shiny ribbon. Our registration table was covered with a black tablecloth a hand crocheted doily. It also had two long red-stemmed roses. Artis Faulkner brought a red boot vase full of red silk flowers.
We were happy to have two new ladies join us, Leslie Roberts and Carla Sovwide. Our special Jan. birthday lady was Marian Thorton.
We were happy to have Cheryl Conlely back in town and joining us. Bobbi said Grace and each lady ordered off the menu. Following a delicious meal the ladies had a special time of sharing.
Gayle Hector had delicious cakes for each lady, dark chocolate fudge with white chips and chocolate drizzled on the top with a piece of red twizzle for the finishing touch. Other ladies sharing were Janet Franklin and Bobbi Woolford.
The next monthly luncheon will be February 1 at 11 a.m. We will be celebrating Valentines Day, so you can wear your pretty reds. We will resume our 50/50 so bring some dollars if you would like to buy tickets. If you have any questions you can call Bobbi at 575-894-2724.
