The Sassy Red Hat Ladies had their annual Black and White with a touch of Red Classic Luncheon at Johnny B’s on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Fifteen ladies arrived dressed in combinations of Blacks, Whites and Touches of Red.
The ladies showed up to the dining room decorated with black and white tablecloths. At each place setting were black and white napkins and small plates with red and white mints for the ladies to enjoy. Down the middle of the tables were red silk runners with silk red rose petals scattered down the tables. There were nine party goodies wrapped in red and white tissue to be given away at the end of the luncheon, along with 11 homemade cakes donated by our sweet little baker, Gayle Hector.
Our Special January Birthday lady was Marian Thornton. Everyone sangHappy Birthday to her and pictures were taken. Marian looked lovely in her black lace skirt and long lace overlay. She wore a purple hat because on your birthday month you wear ap urple hat.
Bonnie Riley said grace for us and everyone enjoyed a delicious lunch.
Following the meal was a time of sharing. The ladies who shared something were Gayle Hector, who told us what her special cakes were–white cake with black icing drizzled over them and red sugar sprinkles. Bernice Langner shared about her pet Roadrunner, Odis and his new companion, Ophelia.Bernice said she was going to have to enlarge their living quarters. BonnieRiley read a funny poem she wrote that had everyone laughing. Marian Thornton shared funny information about her two birthdays. Bobbi Woolford shared her Christmas joys with her daughter, Aimee Brown and Barry coming down from Santa Fe for the holidays and the fun Christmas with all the family.Names were then drawn for the winners of the nine party favors andGayles 11 cakes. I think everyone went home with a prize. The 50/50 winner was Marian Thornton–fun shopping for your birthday.
The February Sassy Red Hat Ladies Luncheon will be on Feb. 5 at Johnny B’s. We arrive at 11 a.m., then group pictures at 11:15 and order lunch at 11:30. This will be a Valentine’s luncheon so if you want you can dress in your Valentine colors of reds and purples.
Remember, we are not a club we are a disorganization–no meetings, no officers, no bake sales–just getting all decked out for lunch and visiting with friendly ladies and lots of laughs.
For questions call Bobbi Woolford at 894-2724
