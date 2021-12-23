The Sassy Red Hat Ladies held their Christmas luncheon at Johnny B’s with 13 ladies dressed in their beautiful Christmas attire.
The dining tables were covered in red and green tablecloths with shiny Christmas garland cascading down the middle of the tables. Each place setting had a Christmas napkin and a candy cane. The registration table had a vintage red ladies boot with an arrangement of flowers in it. Circled around the boot was also red and green Christmas garland.
Our special little baker, Gayle Hector, brought little cakes for each lady. Every month she does a different flavor. This month they were lemon cake with cranberry and pineapple. Thank you, Gayle, for these special treats.
There was a large table set up as each lady brought a Christmas gift for a child to donate to the Bank of the Southwest where the special children's tree is located. The Sassy Red Hat Ladies do this every year.
Grace was said and everyone enjoyed a delicious meal. Thank you Johnny B’s. We were thrilled to have Nancy Castillo rejoin us. We have missed her and are thrilled that she came.
Following the meal our special December birthday lady, Linda Christopherson, was honored with a song and pictures were taken. On your birthday month you can wear the reverse red hat attire and wear a purple hat and red instead. Being a Christmas celebration, there was lots of red!
A time of sharing was then enjoyed. Ladies that had fun and interesting things to share were Gayle Hector, Jenny Padilla, Marian Thornton and Bobbi Woolford.
Our next Sassy Red Hat Luncheon will be January 5, 2022; the luncheons are held the first Wednesday of each month. The January luncheon is always our Classic Black and White with a touch of Red. Feel free to join us.
We are not a club. We are a dis-organization; no officers, no committees, no dues. Just remember to wear a red hat or some pretty red thingy in your hair. It’s a special time to get all dressed up, leave your cares at the door, and have a wonderful meal. We order from the menu and you get your own ticket. You will have a fun time with friendly, lovely ladies.
For questions call Bobbi Woolford at 894-2724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.