The Sassy Red Hat Ladies held their annual Luau Luncheon on Wednesday, June 7 at Johnny B’s Restaurant. Twenty-five ladies, decked from head to toe in beautiful Hawaiian attire, attended. The creative headdresses were made of flowers along with some beautiful hats, pretty sandals and painted toes.
We were thrilled to have 12 first time ladies. Nine arrived from Socorro with their Queen Mother, Lorraine Trujillo. They call themselves Classy-Sassy Red Hat Ladies. There were three new ladies from T-or-C. Everyone gave these ladies a warm welcome.
The dining tables were decorated with Hawaiian tablecloths, and garlands of flowers cascaded down the middle of the tables. Centerpieces were pots of colorful silk flowers, and green foil palm trees were at the end of each dining table. The pots of silk flowers were given away at the end of the luncheon as door prizes. Colorful napkins were at each place setting. Janet Franklin brought delicious homemade mints in shapes of green turtles, yellow and orange starfish, purple octopus. A welcome to our Luau sign hung on the podium, which was wrapped in silk grass skirting. On a wall was a very large hanging of island parrots.
Grace was said and everyone ordered a delicious meal. Glenice Simmons was this month’s birthday lady. A time of sharing was then enjoyed. Linda Christopherson brought some ‘Red Hat’ items from past a local Red Hat ladies. Donations were given by anyone who wanted something. The money collected will be given to the local SCCA. Gayle Hector brought 15 small coconut- pineapple cakes she baked. Gayle does this every month and follows the decoration theme. Door prize names were drawn and everyone went home a winner. Nancy Loyd was the lucky winner of the 50/50 drawing.
The next Sassy Red Hat Ladies luncheon will be July 5. You can still wear your red, white and blues, or the classic red and purple.
We are not a club, we are a disorganization. We get together the first Wednesday of the month at Johnny B’s at 11 a.m. for a Dutch treat luncheon, visit and have a time of sharing. We do not have meetings, officers or committees. Just dress up, laugh eat and meet some lovely ladies.
If you have any questions you can call Bobbi Woolford 575-894-2724.
