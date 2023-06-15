Sassy Red Hats.tiff

The Sassy Red Hat Ladies held their annual Luau Luncheon on Wednesday, June 7 at Johnny B’s Restaurant. Twenty-five ladies, decked from head to toe in beautiful Hawaiian attire, attended. The creative headdresses were made of flowers along with some beautiful hats, pretty sandals and painted toes. 

We were thrilled to have 12 first time ladies. Nine arrived from Socorro with their Queen Mother, Lorraine Trujillo. They call themselves Classy-Sassy Red Hat Ladies. There were three new ladies from T-or-C. Everyone gave these ladies a warm welcome.

