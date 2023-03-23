Sassy Red Hat Ladies.tif

On March 1 the Sassy Red Hat Ladies held their monthly luncheon. The theme was to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Ten lovely ladies arrived dressed in their greens and gold attire. 

The registration table was covered with a green tablecloth. A bouquet of green and white silk flowers and a large St. Patrick’s hat completed the decorations. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.