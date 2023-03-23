On March 1 the Sassy Red Hat Ladies held their monthly luncheon. The theme was to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Ten lovely ladies arrived dressed in their greens and gold attire.
The registration table was covered with a green tablecloth. A bouquet of green and white silk flowers and a large St. Patrick’s hat completed the decorations.
A group picture was taken before the eating and visiting began.
Grace was said and everyone ordered from the menu. After a delicious meal this month's Sassy birthday ladies were recognized. They were Gayle Hector, Bernice Langner and Bobbi Woolford. On your birthday month you can wear the reverse – a purple hat and red attire.
A time of sharing was then enjoyed by the ladies and an Old Irish Blessing was read:
May there always be work for your hands to do
May your purse always hold a coin or two
May the sun always shine on your windowpane May a rainbow be certain to follow the rain
May the hand of a friend always be near you
May God fill your heart with gladness to cheer you
Gayle Hector brought little pistachio take-home cakes for everyone. Janet Frankland served carrot cake with cream icing to everyone. Bernice shared some interesting things she has learned in her 90 years – a very Independent lady.
It was shared that the Butte Beauts are hosting a High Tea on April 19. Thank you Mary Wagner for the invitation. It was shared that Marian Thorton, one of our ladies, had shoulder surgery recently. We’re wishing her a quick recovery.
The 50/50 drawing saw Gayle Hector as the lucky winner.
Our next Sassy Red Hat Ladies luncheon will be on Wednesday, April 5. If you want to wear your Easter frocks please do, or your reds and purples. For questions can call Bobbi Woolford at 575-894-2724.
