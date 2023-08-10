New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is now accepting applications for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits.
Applications can be made through your online account at https://onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us/. The application deadline for special sandhill crane and pheasant permits is 5 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16.
