Sierra County Commission Chairman James Paxon opened the July 27 regular meeting with a moment of silence, in memory of Caballo firefighter Janet Tracy, who was tragically killed in an on-scene accident July 20.
After the chairman outlined the incident, he shared his personal appreciation for the outpouring of love and support offered by the community and officials across the state in response. Paxon especially noted efforts made in coordinating a July 23 motorcade , which returned Tracy’s body to Sierra County from Albuquerque, as well as the many communities, firefighters, and citizens that turned out to show their support as the procession rolled along I-25.
With Emergency Services Administrator Ryan Williams assuring steps would be initiated to better safeguard first responders at accident scenes, commissioners moved on to address a number of important agenda items.
•Commission members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the Sierra Electric Cooperative. This measure will forward just over one million dollars to support infrastructure upgrades, necessary to advance planned broadband infrastructure upgrades.
•In addition to approving a measure supporting advancement of SunZia Southwests planned transmission line project, board members also unanimously approved a Community Benefits Agreement with the firm, which will provide the county with near $1.4 million to support solar and wind energy generation initiatives.
-Other action items addressed during the July 27 meeting included approval of resolutions supporting New Mexico’s oil and gas industry, waiving liquor license renewal fees for 2021 and okaying a settlement with SmithCo Construction relating to IT installation for the new administration building.
Tuesday morning’s commission meeting further include the presentation of the Sierra County Sheriff’s Department’s Life Saving Award to Lieutenant Josh Baker and Sergeant Joel Trejo for their quick response to a citizen suffering a heart attack and immediate implementation of CPR, which successfully revived the individual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.