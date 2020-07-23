Rotarian of the Year 2019 (Earl Bridges & Candace Chavez).jpg

The Rotary Club of T or C selected Club Treasurer Earl Bridges and Club Secretary Candace Chavez as the “2019 Rotarians of the Year.” Picture above from l-to-r: Treasurer Earl Bridges, Past Rotary President Virginia Lee and Secretary Candace Chavez

