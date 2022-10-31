IMG_4018.JPG

Rounding off a full day of Halloween campaigning Monday, October 31, Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Ronchetti rolled into Sierra County for a much anticipated stopover. Arriving at Elephant Butte’s Sierra Del Rio Golf Course a bit behind schedule, the energetic candidate was nonetheless cheerfully welcomed by a large crowd of party faithfuls. Everyone gathered on the Turtleback Taphouse & Grill’s spacious patio to help energize his final push for victory next Tuesday, Election Day, November 8.

