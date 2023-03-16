TorC_RnGShow2023_600x400_E77D9A9B-7145-45B6-BD1D18E70470048C_3339aeb6-7f8e-46ad-b406d057ad640309.png

The first annual Truth or Consequences Rock and Gem Show will be filling the Sierra County Fair Barn with treasures and fun for two full days, Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Admission is free. The fair barn gates will be open on Saturday from 9 am until 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm.

This first annual gathering is sponsored by the Sierra County Rock and Gem Society (SCRAGS), a non-profit organization based in T-or-C. SCRAGS is a group of collectors and hobbyists dedicated to the study and enjoyment of local rocks, minerals, and fossils and are excited to share this love of the natural world with a new generation of rockhounds!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.