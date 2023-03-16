The first annual Truth or Consequences Rock and Gem Show will be filling the Sierra County Fair Barn with treasures and fun for two full days, Saturday and Sunday, March 25 and 26. Admission is free. The fair barn gates will be open on Saturday from 9 am until 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am until 4 pm.
This first annual gathering is sponsored by the Sierra County Rock and Gem Society (SCRAGS), a non-profit organization based in T-or-C. SCRAGS is a group of collectors and hobbyists dedicated to the study and enjoyment of local rocks, minerals, and fossils and are excited to share this love of the natural world with a new generation of rockhounds!
The two day event will include a large number of vendors, who will be offering rough and finished rocks, slabs, cabs, beads, jewelry, fossils, and geode cracking. Vendors and club members will demonstrate wire wrapping and weaving, as well as rock tumblers and polishing wheels, with examples of rocks at the different stages of the polishing process. See what you can do with your pretty rocks!
SCRAGS will be offering t-shirts, canvas bags, and other items for sale at the entrance of the fair barn, as well as choice minerals for sale at the rear club tables.
New Mexico State University’s Zuhl museum will be exhibiting gorgeous petrified wood and minerals from their extensive collection.
Organizers will also be providing patrons with an opportunity to spin a very special Wheel of Fortune. For 50-cents a whirl, players will have a chance at winning a wide variety of collectable rocks as prizes.
•The First Annual T-or-C Rock And Gem Show line up will further includes unique field trips, gold and sapphire panning and a number of special presentations.
FIELD TRIPS
SCRAGS will offer a field trip to the club's barite claim (this means it's not normally open to the public) near Hatch, NM, departing the Fair Barn both Saturday and Sunday at 10 am. Collect beautiful barite crystals, calcite, and fossils! $5 per adult. Children under 12 are free. Participants are encouraged to visit the scrags.org website for further information including safety tips, what to wear and what to bring.
PAN FOR GOLD AND SAPPHIRES
Show attendees will be invited to pan for simulated gold for free Saturday from 9am until noon and on Sunday from 1-to-4pm. This opportunity is sponsored by the New Mexico Goldminers Association. Patrons will also be able to purchase panning sand with genuine gold from the NMGA for $10-$30! Visit their booth inside the fair barn to learn more about gold panning from local experts and purchase equipment for your new favorite hobby.
•A chance to pan for Sapphires will be offered Saturday from 2-to-5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am until noon. The sapphire-bearing gravel was mined in the Rock Creek mining district of Granite County, Montana. Bags of gravel will cost $5 each and an expert screener ("panner") will pre-wash your sample, before the fun begins as you search the pile for these precious gems.
PRESENTATIONS
Saturday, March 25:
•12pm - Dr. Virgil Leuth, Senior Mineralogist Emeritus, former Director, New Mexico Bureau of Geology Mineral Museum in Socorro, NM
Title: “What's Going on Beneath Your Feet? Ore Deposits and Hot Springs in the Rio Grande Rift”
•2pm - Dr. Andy Potter, PhD in Molecular Biology from New Mexico State
Title: “Fossils of Southwest New Mexico”
•3pm - Michael Eatough: Mike is retired geologist/physicist with over 35 years experience with X-ray diffraction, electron microscopy, and optical mineralogy.
Title: “How Do We Know? An Exploration Geologist’s Path for Mineral Identification Methods from Field to Laboratory“
Sunday, March 26
•1pm Bruce Cox: Bruce is a mineral exploration geologist working in the western US for over 50 years. He began collecting fluorescent minerals in the 1960s; his collection emphasizes UV minerals from the Appalachian Mountains, Rocky Mountains and the desert Southwest.
Title: “Fluorescent Minerals of Southwest New Mexico”
•2:30pm -Michael Eatough: Mike is retired geologist/physicist with over 35 years experience with X-ray diffraction, electron microscopy, and optical mineralogy.
Title: “How Do We Know? (Part 2): An Introduction to Scientific Methods for Identification of Minerals and Their Crystal Structure“
•Further information about the Truth or Consequences Rock And Gem Show and the Sierra County Rock and Gem Society is available online by visiting scrags.org.
