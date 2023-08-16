With the City of Truth or Consequences’ nine million dollar-plus MSD water system improvement project nearing its targeted November 2023 conclusion, major traffic disruptions along Broadway and Main Street have begun to ebb. Work will continue as final aspects of the project are being addressed.

Meanwhile, contractors are now literally knee-deep into a planned street and drainage upgrade initiative focusing on portions of McAdoo, Pershing, and Daniels Streets. This project was slated to coordinate with the MSD water system improvements and, weather permitting, will be advancing toward an estimated conclusion in early December.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.