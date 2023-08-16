With the City of Truth or Consequences’ nine million dollar-plus MSD water system improvement project nearing its targeted November 2023 conclusion, major traffic disruptions along Broadway and Main Street have begun to ebb. Work will continue as final aspects of the project are being addressed.
Meanwhile, contractors are now literally knee-deep into a planned street and drainage upgrade initiative focusing on portions of McAdoo, Pershing, and Daniels Streets. This project was slated to coordinate with the MSD water system improvements and, weather permitting, will be advancing toward an estimated conclusion in early December.
Initial plans for the downtown street reconstruction effort aimed to complete the first phase work along McAdoo Street by mid-August, and then advance to planned work along Daniels Street in September, before concluding with further renovations along McAdoo and Pershing Streets.
Motorists traveling along North Date Street have no doubt taken notice that contractors are nearing completion of the double roundabout, which will manage traffic through the Smith Street and New School Road intersections.
As workers continue to address final construction, along with the installation of new signage, striping and landscaping additions, primary focus will soon be shifting to development of the project’s third roundabout.
Situated at the Date Street and Highway 181 interchange, this phase of the project will again involve a considerable number of detours through the months ahead. Set to begin in late August, or within the early weeks of September, initial construction will require the closure of both the northbound and southbound inside lanes of traffic moving along Date Street.
As with past construction, contractors will be maintaining access to local business establishments and assuring single lane traffic flow throughout the effort. Phase one construction of this roundabout will also include closure of the Highway 181 bypass’ southbound shoulder, as well as the removal of adjacent vegetation to allow for the installation of a new storm drain system.
•Questions or concerns pertaining to the roundabout construction or other phases of the NMDOT I-25 Business Loop renovation project may be directed to Patti Watson at 505-245-3134-office, 505-269-9691-cell, or by email to pattiw@cwstrategic.com, or to Ty Stevers at 505-245-3138-office, 505-417-9989-cell, or by email message to tys@cwastrategic.com.
After completing preliminary drainage work and most recently the installation of a new northbound I-25 exit lane, contractors with El Terrero Construction are presently focusing on development of the northbound highway entrance lane. At the same time, work continues on the construction of the new Exit 75 overpass and development of the southbound I-25 entrance and exit lanes.
Originally estimated to be completed within approximately 260 working days, this bridge renovation effort still faces a considerable amount of work to be done, but appears to be moving steadily toward an anticipated conclusion on or about November 29.
Further information regarding the ongoing project is available by contacting NMDOT construction project manager Josh Barela by phoning 575-643-5062, or by email message to joshua.barela@dot.nm.gov.
Questions or concerns about the I-25 Bridge replacement project may be directed to Patti Watson at 505-245-3134-office, 505-269-9691-cell, or by email to pattiw@cwstrategic.com, or to Ty Stevers at 505-245-3138-office, 505-417-9989-cell, or by email message to tys@cwastrategic.com.
