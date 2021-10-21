While discussing and in most instances acting upon a wide variety of issues October 20, a number of the Elephant Butte City Council’s regular meeting agenda items focused on advancing road improvements.
Following a summarizing project report from city engineer David Shields, which indicated construction could begin within the coming month, council members approved a bid award for phase-one construction of the Warm Springs Boulevard renovation project. In moving on to address other roadway initiatives, councilors accepted a $1.3 million NMDOT grant for upgrades to San Andres Drive. The board further approved funding agreements for improvements along Ocotillo Street and Mescal Loop and postponed a measure tending to request seeking to vacate Wood Road.
•Among other important action items gaining full approval from the council was a measure combining the city’s sewer and water boards into a single utility advisory board.
•Councilors also endorsed the acquisition of billboards for the I-25 corridor, forwarded a water system and fire flow improvement project, and postponed consideration of a woodland fire compensation agreement.
The afternoon’s session further included presentations outlining the renewal of a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony and the status of regional transportation initiatives, as well as regular board and department reports.
