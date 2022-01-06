The first real blast of winter weather rolled through Sierra County Friday evening, December 31, delivering snow to the mountains and cold rain to the valley. While moisture is always appreciated hereabouts, the timing of this recent spell put a damper on the community’s annual Turtle Raising ceremony, which locally has become a New Year’s Eve tradition. Despite the foul weather, a small group of dedicated revelers and curious bystanders gathered at T-or-C’s Healing Waters Plaza just before 10 pm to witness Teresa Tortuga rise, formally bidding 2021 farewell and greeting 2022 with a renewed optimism. Scheduled to coincide with the world-famous Ball-Drop in New York’s Times Square, the annual T-or-C celebration has instead adopted the rising Turtle as a symbol of truth and hope for the coming year. Although this year’s gathering was limited and had to make-do with a manual hoist of the original “Teresa Tortuga,” her replacement (inset) and event planners are already looking ahead, and thinking of ways, weather permitting, to make next year’s celebration the best yet!    

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.