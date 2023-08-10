Website Event Image - 24

In March, 85 New Mexico youth archers competing at the 2023 New Mexico National Archery in the School Program (NASP) State Championship qualified to participate in the Western Nationals Championship. Almost two thousand youth archers from 25 states competed for individual and team awards at the NASP Western Nationals Championship held at the Mountain America Center in Sandy, Utah, April 28-29.

Bell Savary, a fifth grader from Maggie Cordova Elementary School in Rio Rancho, won the elementary bullseye division by earning a score of 275 out of 300. Savary outcompeted 182 elementary females for the first-ever NASP national title won by a youth representing New Mexico. Other New Mexico archers earning top-10 status were:

