The Board and Volunteers of the Rio Grande Valley CASA (RGV CASA Program) are pleased to announce the hiring of our New Executive Director, David Reedy. Reedy is an HSHS Alumni returning to Truth or Consequences with his family.
The RGV CASA program is also excited to announce the return of Socorro County Volunteer Coordinator, Ember Budd, who has over seven years invested with our program and volunteers.
The National CASA program, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, was launched in 1977 by David Soukup, a Seattle judge who became concerned by how quickly decisions concerning the lives of abused and neglected children were being made when there was often a lack of detailed information. Through the years, the National CASA program has grown and spread across the nation, involving almost 100,000 volunteers from coast to coast.
The local Rio Grande Valley CASA program began in the early 2000s by a local, dedicated person with a vision – Ginni Jones. Forming a board, recruiting volunteers, and advocating for abused and neglected children in the 7th Judicial Court District was her passion, and after retiring in 2017, the board and volunteers continued to move forward with the program.
The program has been through several Executive Directors over the past few years. However, the program has enlisted support from previous CASA advocates, coordinators, and board members, to continue to grow the program and continue the mission to assure the safety and well being of children in foster care, to provide insight to the courts, and ultimately to expand the scope to provide more services and opportunities to children and families in need.
RGV CASA, its board, director, and volunteers state they look forward to working with other nonprofits, agencies, businesses, and members of the community to improve the quality of life and to build a better future for the citizens of Sierra, Socorro, Catron, and Torrance counties.
