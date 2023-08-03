Rio-Grande-CASA-Logo-COLOR.png

The Board and Volunteers of the Rio Grande Valley CASA  (RGV CASA Program) are pleased to announce the hiring of our New Executive Director, David Reedy. Reedy is an HSHS Alumni returning to Truth or Consequences with his family.

The RGV CASA program is also excited to announce the return of Socorro County Volunteer Coordinator, Ember Budd, who has over seven years invested with our program and volunteers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment as Guest

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.