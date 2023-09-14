Rio-Grande-CASA-Logo-COLOR.png

We are getting more and more kids in foster care in need of advocates, 16 kids in need of advocates right now! We are on-boarding two volunteers, but we need more.

CASA director, David Reedy, is creating the preliminary works for our volunteer and fundraising campaigns and is beginning also to speak to various community leaders about fostering volunteerism in the community.

