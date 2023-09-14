We are getting more and more kids in foster care in need of advocates, 16 kids in need of advocates right now! We are on-boarding two volunteers, but we need more.
CASA director, David Reedy, is creating the preliminary works for our volunteer and fundraising campaigns and is beginning also to speak to various community leaders about fostering volunteerism in the community.
The Rio Grande Valley CASA Facebook page is active once again and you are invited to befriend and message us! The Fiber Arts Guild out of Socorro has donated 5 bags containing hand-made quilts, toys, books, and toiletries and those have been distributed to local CYFD.
Rio Grande Valley CASA would like to thank The Center Gallery, Art and ‘Ducky’ Burger for their insight into the art community and for a great cup of coffee. We thank Dee Boman for another contribution, First Savings Bank with your financial advice and technical assistance, Skip the Barber for great insight, and Western Fix for allowing us to place a collection box.
