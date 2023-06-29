Screen Shot 2023-06-29 at 1.22.55 PM.png

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, the U.S. Forest Service (Carson National Forest) and our partners have completed the final stages of an over 30-year project restoring Rio Grande cutthroat trout, our state fish, to approximately 120 miles of stream, 16 lakes and one reservoir near Costilla, New Mexico.

This project ensures the long-term persistence of New Mexico’s state fish on the landscape and will provide exceptional outdoor recreation for New Mexico anglers and tourism opportunities now and into the future.

