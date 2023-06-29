The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, the U.S. Forest Service (Carson National Forest) and our partners have completed the final stages of an over 30-year project restoring Rio Grande cutthroat trout, our state fish, to approximately 120 miles of stream, 16 lakes and one reservoir near Costilla, New Mexico.
This project ensures the long-term persistence of New Mexico’s state fish on the landscape and will provide exceptional outdoor recreation for New Mexico anglers and tourism opportunities now and into the future.
On Saturday, July 1, 2023, we will be teaming up with various non-profit organizations and project partners in Carson National Forest's Valle Vidal Unit to host a celebration to officially welcome the public to their improved recreation area. We will unveil a new interpretive sign at 10 a.m. and share information about the project and its benefits.
The focus of the event will occur at noon when the public will have the opportunity to stock Rio Grande cutthroat trout and other native fish into the Rio Costilla and Comanche Creek.
The partners will simultaneously host a youth and family Angler Education Expo at the adjacent Shuree Ponds. The expo will include youth angler education with fishing, informational booths and exhibits running until about 4 p.m.
