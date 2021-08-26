An unidentified man on Thursday afternoon, August 12, robbed a U.S. Bank branch in Santa Fe, NM, possibly the seventh New Mexico bank this individual has robbed in two months.
The FBI has increased its reward for his arrest and conviction to up to $5,000.
The suspect in Thursday's robbery is described as Native American or Hispanic in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5'5" tall, with a medium build. He wore a light-colored mask over the lower half of his face, eyeglasses with a dark frame, a dark baseball cap, a blue two-tone T-shirt over a long-sleeve gray shirt, and light-colored pants.
The suspect entered U.S. Bank, 600 W. San Mateo Road, at approximately 2 p.m. He presented a demand note to a teller, who handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the FBI at (505) 889-1300, or the Santa Fe Police Department at (505) 955-5044.
Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
The FBI and local law enforcement are investigating six other bank robberies this individual may have committed:
•August 9: Wells Fargo, 545 West Cordova Road, Santa Fe.
•July 30: Wells Fargo, 239 West Highway 550, Bernalillo.
•July 22: Wells Fargo, 501 North California Street, Socorro.
•July 19: Wells Fargo, 503 NM-333, Tijeras.
•July 19: U.S. Bank, 1401 U.S. Route 66, Moriarty.
•July 15: Wells Fargo, 901 U.S. Route 66, Moriarty.
Information about other bank robbers wanted by the FBI can be found at bankrobbers.fbi.gov.
Bank robbery carries a possible prison term of up to 20 years. The use of a gun, other dangerous weapon, toy gun, or hoax bomb device during the commission of a bank robbery can be punishable by a prison term of up to 25 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.