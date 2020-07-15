With last week’s step back in COVID-19 restrictions, authorities with Elephant Butte Lake State Park (EBLSP) were obliged to close the facility during the week, and to shun out-of-state visitors when open. During this period of mid-week closures, those seeking access to the lake may still do so at the Dam Site recreation area. While portions of the reservoir controlled by state park authorities will essentially remain off-limits when EBLSP is closed, the Dam Site’s facilities allow citizens some amount of lake access and the opportunity for modest recreational outings. During the week, EBLSP is regularly less populated by summertime visitors, providing a prime opportunity for local resident and elder park patrons to enjoy the facility, freer from coronavirus worries. Hopefully cases of the virus will soon again diminish, allowing state officials to consider a renewed relaxation of present restrictions.
Reverting To Plan-B, Once Again
Chuck Wentworth
