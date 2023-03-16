Truth or Consequences, NM (87901)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.