The Gila National Forest, Reserve Ranger District is planning to burn the slash pile at the Reserve Community Slash Pit. Officials will ignite the prescribed fire as soon as desired weather and fire conditions permit.
Following last year’s pause of prescribed fire operations, Forest Service Chief Randy Moore released the USDA Forest Service National Prescribed Fire Review on Sept. 8, outlining actions that Forest officials must take before prescribed burning can resume. Forest officials have followed those steps, updating prescribed fire burn plans with the most recent science and key factors affecting fire behavior.
