Rep. Yvette Herrell led a group of US Representatives requesting that Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information Evelyn Remaley ensure $42.45 billion in funding for nationwide broadband coverage is used efficiently and responsibly. Past rollouts have been plagued with waste, fraud, and abuse while failing to fully cover rural areas.
"On November 15, Joe Biden signed into law the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included $42.45 billion dedicated to broadband deployment across the United States," Rep. Herrell wrote. "The legislation stipulates that this money will be allocated to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) for subsequent distribution to the States.
"To gain a better understanding of how NTIA plans to implement this investment efficiently and effectively in our broadband infrastructure, we ask that you provide answers to these questions no later than January 14, 2022."
What steps is NTIA taking to prevent similar mistakes as seen in the 2009 stimulus grant program?
•How will NTIA utilize the new maps produced under the Broadband DATA Act to better direct funding?
•How will NTIA verify that awarded entities are able to meet build out requirements so that awarded funds are not rescinded at a later date, further delaying build out?
•Who specifically at NTIA will be conducting the review process for grant distribution?
•Does NTIA anticipate it will have an adequate number of staff to complete the distribution or will it need additional resources?
