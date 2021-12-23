Rep. Yvette Herrell officially requested on Dec. 1 that House Committee on Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX) allocate funds to complete a New Mexico border wall and other physical security, as well as upgrades for the Santa Teresa Port of Entry (POE).
"It is urgent to include adequate funding for the Santa Teresa Port of Entry," Rep. Herrell wrote. "Constituents and stakeholders in my district are seeing unprecedented growth with the rapid expansion of the Santa Teresa Industrial Borderplex and surrounding areas. With this job growth comes increased demands on local infrastructure and the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. As commercial crossings at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry continue to increase, the capacity to handle such volume of crossings must be able to meet the demand.
“Due to continued growth in commercial and private traffic as well as its importance for international trade and economic development, I am asking the committee to prioritize much-needed funding."
In addition, Rep. Herrell emphasized the need continuing need for strong border security during the Biden Border Crisis.
"Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime, causing an enormous burden on taxpayers, draining public funds and manpower, and depressing wages for the most vulnerable American citizens. Securing our southern border by means of physical border infrastructure, such as completing construction of the border wall, is vital for our national security; we must ensure that those attempting to seek asylum or enter our country do so through a proper port of entry (POE) and that our Customs and Border Protection officers and agents are safe."
Earlier this year, Rep. Herrell requested that Acting Commissioner for U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Troy Miller dedicate additional resources to development and modernization of the Santa Teresa POE.
